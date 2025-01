(UZNEMIRUJUĆE) VELIKI BROJ POVREĐENIH U SUDARU TRAMVAJA: Na licu mesta vatrogasno-spasilačke službe, mobilisani brojni resursi (VIDEO)

🚨🇫🇷BREAKING: TRAM COLLISION IN FRANCE LEAVES 20+ INJURED



2 trams collided at a station in Strasbourg, France, near the border of Germany, leaving dozens injured.



Emergency services are on site, cause is unknown.



Source: CNN, BBO, CNews

pic.twitter.com/O9yPAbma7J — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 11, 2025