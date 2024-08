SAFADI: Ako se postigne prekid vatre i završi agresija, opasnost od regionalne eskalacije će se znatno smanjiti

DPM&FM @AymanHsafadi:

- The only way to prevent escalation is to stop the killing and stop the aggression on Gaza.

- If a ceasefire is reached and the aggression ends, the threat of a regional escalation will go down significantly.