SKANDAL U ŠANGAJU! Poznati sudija napravio neverovatnu grešku u važnom trenutku meča (VIDEO)

Quite a bizarre situation earlier in the Wawrinka-Cobolli 3rd set.



Bernardes (probably distracted asking for something) called the score wrong in the 2nd game (0-30 instead of 15-15). Nobody noticed the error. Not even the players.



Ended up being the only break of the match. pic.twitter.com/Hjg2l6mLnM — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 7, 2024