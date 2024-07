IDEMO DALJE! Ovo je Novak Đoković poručio navijačima, ali i Alkarazu, posle finala Vimbldona

Every time I walk on to Centre Court, I am filled with such gratitude that I am living out my childhood dream. Thank you to my entire team, partners, family, friends and #nolefam for all of your support throughout the last few weeks. Onwards.



Felicidades, @carlosalcaraz. Well… pic.twitter.com/3Q44pHnK96 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 14, 2024