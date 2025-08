POVAMPIRILO SE USTAŠTVO: Desetine hiljada Hrvata peva "'Ajmo, ajmo, ajmo ustaše!" (VIDEO)

03.08.2025🇭🇷Hajduk Split - NK Istra 1961, Torcida Split marked the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm tonight, ahead of the match. The operation, launched in August 1995, was a decisive military victory for Croatia in its War of Independence, leading to the recapture of occupied… pic.twitter.com/KmqdjF7LMg — Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) August 4, 2025