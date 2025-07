MAJSTORIJA SRBINA: Jovan Mijatović postigao gol sa centra protiv Lestera (VIDEO)

Jovan Mijatović. Worldie vs Leicester. 😎



Only just turned 20 and getting judged on a lesser phase, when the focus should be on his specific qualities.



And trust me, there are too many for him not to become a very good footballer once he puts all the ingredients together. pic.twitter.com/xhRLjjgxUr — Serbian Football Scout (@SerbFootyScout) July 12, 2025