BARSELONA DOGOVORILA PRVO POJAČANJE: Mladi Šveđanin stiže u redove šampiona Španije

🚨🔵🔴 Roony Bardghji has just signed his contract at Barcelona as he joins on deal in excess of €2m from Copenhagen.



Understand deal will be valid until June 2029, four year contract.



The official statement expected in the upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/rptANddq5g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2025