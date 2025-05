SPREMA SE BOMBA NA ČIZMI: Zvezda Premijer lige ide u Napulj?

🚨 Napoli are set to send the first draft of the contract offer to Kevin De Bruyne, which will be worth around €7m/year.



It will be a 2+1 year contract but De Bruyne wants the 3rd year guaranteed.



(Source: @sachatavolieri)