ZAMENA ZA TRENTA STIŽE IZ BUNDESLIGE: Fudbaler Leverkuzena blizu dogovora sa Liverpulom

🚨🔴 Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong after contacts reported last week.



Understand #LFC approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss €35m release clause structure.



Talks also underway on player side with Frimpong keen on joining Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/wzuXL5m3tJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2025