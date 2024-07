NEOČEKIVAN TRANSFER: Reprezentativac Srbije potpisuje za Notingem Forest

🚨🌳 Nottingham Forest are closing in on deal to sign Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina!



£12m final proposal set to be accepted as details are being sorted, then time for medical.#NFFC also sent contract proposal to the player.



Here we go, soon. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/AYu19aZjXN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024