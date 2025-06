JAPAN PONOVO POGOĐEN ZEMLJOTRESOM: Detektovana jačina 6,1 Rihtera na ostrvu Hokaido

📍 83 km SSE of Kushiro, Japan

📏 Magnitude: M6.1 | Depth: 10 km

📅 2025-05-31 🕐 08:37:15 UTC

📡 Reported by USGS. Stay safe.