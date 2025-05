ZALUŽNI UPOZORIO: "Ukrajina ne može da se nada čudu i da se vrati na granice iz 1991. godine" (FOTO)

Ex-army chief says Ukraine cannot hope for 'miracle' to restore 1991 borders



“…the enemy still has resources, forces and means to launch strikes on our territory and attempt specific offensive operations”



The reality is Ukraine has never had the means https://t.co/ac6FA6Ta1T — 🇺🇸Shawn Wood🇺🇸 (@ShawnWo78307528) May 23, 2025