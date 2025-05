⚔️ Sumy Line Crumbles: Russian Forces Liberate Maryino, Expand Border Control



Russian forces under Group “Sever” have seized full control of Maryino in Sumy Oblast, eliminating the last Ukrainian positions in the area. The operation is part of a broader push to establish a 20–25… pic.twitter.com/43eNcrZ2Or — Henri Jose 🇫🇷 The opinion 🇩🇰 (@ThetruthDW) May 19, 2025