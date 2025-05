"SPREMNI SMO" Hitno se oglasio Zelenski nakon razgovora sa Trampom (FOTO)

Spoke with @POTUS together with President Macron, Federal Chancellor Merz, Prime Ministers Starmer and Tusk. We discussed the meeting in Istanbul.



Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps to bring real peace, and it is important that the world holds a strong stance.… pic.twitter.com/CG3pAnN5Ip — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) May 16, 2025