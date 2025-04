HILJADE RUSKIH VOJNIKA SPREMNO NA NOVI UDAR: Posle čišćenja Kurske oblasti sledeći napad ide ka Harkovu? (VIDEO)

‼️🇺🇦💥 A powerful explosion has rocked a defense plant in Kyiv. Local media report that the blast occurred at the “Burevestnik” factory.



This facility specializes in marine instrumentation, as well as the production and repair of radar systems. It is considered strategically… pic.twitter.com/Tnq1T0wcDi — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) April 26, 2025