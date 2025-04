SATELITSKI SNIMAK IH RAZOTKRIO: Ruski Su-35 višenamenski lovci iz Egipta ipak završili u Alžiru (FOTO/VIDEO)

-Reports suggest that Algeria has begun operating the #Russia-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighters from Ain Beida/Oum el Bouaghi Air Base in northeastern #Algeria

-Numbers could be 5 or more

-These fighters were originally meant for #Egypt

-How have they landed up in Algeria is intriguing