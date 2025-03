A lot of international work today – I spoke with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands @MinPres, Portugal @LMontenegropm, and Slovenia, as well as with the Chancellor of Germany @Bundeskanzler. Thank you for all the support.



We are preparing for the EU summit, which will take… pic.twitter.com/9ANiOnmOmK — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2025