HOROR U NEMAČKOJ: Autom se zaleteo u masu, ljudi leže na ulicama! Velika policijska akcija u toku (VIDEO)

🚨 BREAKING: Possible terror attack in Mannheim, Germany.



A man drove a car into a crowd of pedestrians.



This comes after last year’s attack in May, when an Afghan Islamist asylum seeker stabbed six people, killing a police officer.



More updates to follow.#germany #Mannheim pic.twitter.com/bYCd7KdZH7 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) March 3, 2025