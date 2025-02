"OSTAVITE NAS NA MIRU" Ruski dronovi ušli u NATO prostor, pa eksplodirali na teritoriji Moldavije (VIDEO)

Russia’s war on Ukraine crossed into Moldova again. Shahed drones violated our airspace, two exploded on our soil, putting Moldovan lives at risk.



Russia respects no borders, attacks civilians, spreads terror. Its war on Ukraine is criminal. Leave us, peaceful nations, alone. pic.twitter.com/6PYD8oKkIz — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) February 13, 2025