POSETA KOJU NIKO NIJE OČEKIVAO: Nenajavljeni gost u Kijevu

Dobrogo ranku

⁰I am here today to support this courageous nation in the heart of winter.



The EU is an all-weather friend, not a fair-weather friend. We are continuing our strong humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and its people.

— Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) January 12, 2025