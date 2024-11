GORI BOLNICA, LJUDI SKAČU KROZ PROZOR: Drama u Rusiji (VIDEO)

Yekaterinburg, Russia ❗

Black Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨

UPD: The fire on the roof of the hospital's administrative building has been localized to 300 square meters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported. 350 people went outside on their own.Two people who were repairing the roof… https://t.co/GDZF1WZR2T pic.twitter.com/2FxTf0yXma — LX (@LXSummer1) November 18, 2024