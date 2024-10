DA LI JE „SLUČAJNO“ OTKRIVEN IZRAELSKI DRON UBICA? Amerikanci u podacima koji su procureli naveli da je RA-01 stelt dron korišćen

Is the secret 🇮🇱 RA-01 drone this design which 🇮🇱 IAI worked on?



The large wingspan would initially exclude it, as it would not fit the suspected hangars



➡️ But if the high aspect ratio wing sections, likely made of carbon-fiber, are fitted after it has been prepared for flight… https://t.co/gY0banAppv pic.twitter.com/ExlzsOTGLG — Patarames (@Pataramesh) October 21, 2024