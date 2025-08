ORBAN OBJAVIO MOĆAN SNIMAK: Mađarska ne priznaje presudu protiv Dodika! On je legitiman, izabrani lider Republike Srpske (VIDEO)

Hungary does not recognise the court ruling against President @MiloradDodik. Attempts by EU-appointed overseers to remove him for opposing their globalist agenda are unacceptable. He is the rightful, elected leader of the Republika Srpska - we firmly oppose Brusselian meddling in… pic.twitter.com/1XaDLCaHWd — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 4, 2025