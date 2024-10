OD DOLASKA ALBINA KURTIJA NA VLAST ZABELEŽEN 81 ETNIČKI MOTIVISAN FIZIČKI NAPAD: Šokantna statistika o proterivanju Srba na KiM

Do you know that there have been 81 recorded acts of ethnically motivated physical attacks against the Serbs in the breakaway #Kosovo-Metohija province during Albin Kurti's government?



That's close to 1 attack per week. These include physical assaults, knife stabbing, gunshot… pic.twitter.com/OuTjeng1mZ — Arno Gujon (@ArnoGujon) October 27, 2024