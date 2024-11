KAKAV SUSRET VELIKIH PRIJATELJA: Del Potro dočekao Novaka Đokovića u Buenos Ajresu (VIDEO)

🚨 Breaking : Delpotro will play the last match of his career against Novak Đokovic in an exhibition event in Argentina on December 1st.



“The Last Challenge” of Del Potro’s great career.



2 Friends, 2 Legends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mMjMglNoJd — SK (@Đoko_UTD) September 12, 2024