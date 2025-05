UZNEMIRUJUĆE: Navijač pao sa tribine tokom meča, kamere sve zabeležile (FOTO/VIDEO)

🚨 🇺🇸 FAN FALLS FROM BLEACHERS MID-GAME AT PIRATES-CUBS SHOWDOWN IN PITTSBURGH



Chaos erupted in the 7th inning when a fan plummeted from the Clemente Wall bleachers onto the warning track at PNC Park—right after a Pirates RBI double.



Medical crews rushed in as players dropped… pic.twitter.com/J8i1LWj2T1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 1, 2025