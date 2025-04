BRUKA U MADRIDU: Teniser hteo da se obračuna sa navijačima zbog klađenja

The dark cloud of gambling has been hanging over this Madrid Challenger all week and appeared to rear its head again during this semifinal between Norbert Gombos and Kamil Majchrzak, with the latter winning in a third set tie break.



But the main headline comes from the game when… pic.twitter.com/v7piMdNYqC — Talking Tennis (@TalkingTennisTT) April 12, 2025