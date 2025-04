PA, OVO JE HIT! Nikola Jokić ubacio 61 poen, pa šokirao ceo svet (VIDEO)

Nikola Jokic after a career-high 61 points:



"We are born for this. We train since we were little. My opinion is that horses are basically like athletes and they're really similar to us."



"They are born to run and we are born to play." pic.twitter.com/tkIA4L4RzY — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 2, 2025