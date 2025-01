NEVEROVATNO: NBA liga se poklonila Nikoli Jokiću, ovo nikada niko nije uradio!

Nikola Jokić has recorded 150 triple-doubles in 713 career games. 21% of his games, Joker puts up a triple-double - the highest percentage in NBA history.



In those 150 games that Jokić has posted a triple-double, the Nuggets have 119 wins and 31 losses. pic.twitter.com/Zb7TUvDfkw — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2025