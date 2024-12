ŠARLOT TREJDUJE MICIĆA: Hornetski spremni da se odreknu reprezentativca Srbije

The Hornets are open to trading Vasilije Micic for second-round draft capital.



Micic could interest contending teams in need of more playmaking ability from the guard spot.



Micic has a $7.7 million salary this season, which includes an $8.1 million team option for 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/krVQaed9yL — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 18, 2024