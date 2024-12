PREKINULI CRNU SERIJU: Vasilije Micić blistao na parketu za pobedu u Indijani (VIDEO)

🎙️ Vasilije Micic on what worked for him to achieve his season-high in points:



"Minutes. I didn't chase the points; I just played the right way. I shared the ball first of all, found some open looks for my teammates, and then the game just came to me." pic.twitter.com/bKN1Y494Ww — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 9, 2024