OBRADOVIĆ BRZO REAGOVAO: Srbin doveo centra iz Fenerbahčea

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒂 arrives to play 💪



We’re pleased to announce that Giorgos Papagiannis has signed with the Roca Team 🔴🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/HEqKOhNxxZ — AS Monaco Basket EN (@asmonaco_en) July 9, 2024