NAJČUDNIJI MEČ U ISTORIJI FUDBALA: Šutnuli 37 puta, izgubili 2:0, golmana kuju u zvezde (FOTO)

🔟 | PERFECTION



• Most saves in a Ligue 1 match over the last 10 seasons

• Most saves in any match in Europe's top 5 leagues since August 2022

• Most Goals prevented in a Ligue 1 match over the last three seasons



Reims' GK Yehvann Diouf produced something special tonight! 🔥… pic.twitter.com/7kyLlkQ8Th — Sofascore Football (@SofascoreINT) April 11, 2025