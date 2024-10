DOBRE VESTI ZA BARSELONU, ALI LOŠE ZA ZVEZDU: Jedan od najboljih fudbalera Katalonaca se vraća na teren, igraće na "Marakani"

🚨 Hansi Flick confirms: “Yes, Gavi will be back with the squad against Sevilla tomorrow. He’s available”.



“Dani Olmo and Fermín will also return tomorrow, most likely all of them will be on the bench”.



👀🇳🇱 “Frenkie de Jong is ready, he could start… and Lamine is fine”. pic.twitter.com/FMuLIMlgpg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2024