NEKAD BIO JEDAN OD NAJBOLJIH VEZNIH FUDBALERA: Poznato kada se ''zaboravljeni'' Pol Pogba vraća na teren

🚨 Paul Pogba will be back to action in 2025, confirmed!



His 4 year drug ban has been reduced to just 18 months, as @MailSport reported.



Pogba can start training with Juventus in January and then he will be allowed to play official matches by March. pic.twitter.com/THBX9JeXzR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2024