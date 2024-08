VLAHOVIĆ DOBIO POJAČANJE: Niko Gonzales u Juventusu

⚪️⚫️🇦🇷 Nico González to Juventus, here we go! Green light from the clubs to travel tonight for medical tests.



€38m package agreed with Fiorentina, long term deal for Nico who only wanted Juventus.



Nico González + Francisco Conceição, both deals are done. 🇦🇷🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/5jzElIdzo7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2024