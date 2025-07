(MAPA) RUSIJA BLIŽA KUPJANSKU NEGO IKAD: „Čak su nas i naši komandanti napustili“, kaže ranjeni ukrajinski vojnik (VIDEO)

Russian sources report a critical situation in occupied Kindrativka, Sumy region. The 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment has reportedly failed to assist the 30th Regiment in breaking the encirclement. According to them, Kindrativka is now fully enricled, with water and ammo only being… pic.twitter.com/Bp7FcHKGxN — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) July 12, 2025