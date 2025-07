(MAPA) UKRAJINSKA VOJSKA NA IVICI POVLAČENJA IZ DONBASA: Ruske trupe prodiru duž celog fronta (VIDEO)

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, Russian forces have advanced in the south of Kamenskoye, and in Malaya Tokmachka - in the east.



Fighting is underway in the center of the settlement of Malinovka. According to the latest information, the situation in the village is developing very… https://t.co/gGL6W5rL31 pic.twitter.com/G12ffjxupI — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) July 1, 2025