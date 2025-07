RUSIJA IMA SVE VIŠE DRONOVA ZA RAT PROTIV UKRAJINE? "Kinezi im pomažu u proizvodnji" (VIDEO)

Russia's Aerohit manufactures "Veles" FPV drones in the Khabarovsk region: "In just one year, the production of was increased from 100 units to 8,000 quadcopters per month; drones with a guidance system and fiber-optic controls are especially in demand." https://t.co/sftk66SAbu pic.twitter.com/ohDX2JVZ31 — Samuel Bendett (@sambendett) July 1, 2025