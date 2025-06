SNAŽAN PRASAK: Putnici preplašeni, šta se desilo na ovom letu? (FOTO)

A RYANAIR flight crashed into a barrier and smashed a wing after landing at Kalamata airport - while terrified passengers were still inside.



₿TC: bc1q8grl3y7utzevu56uq0us0rpgv6r69me762g20g pic.twitter.com/LTh2FJcLmV — Centennial Man (@CentennialMan) June 19, 2025