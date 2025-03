BEŽE SA BEBOM U NARUČJU DOK SE ZGRADA IZA NJIH RUŠI: Potresni snimci sa ulica Mjanmara (VIDEO)

A Chinese national in Myanmar witnessed several buildings collapse during the 7.9 magnitude earthquake. Local residents are setting up supplies on the streets to aid each other.#Myanmar #earthquake #earthquakemyanmar #Myanmarquake #myanmarearthquake https://t.co/Mp1czmo8j5 pic.twitter.com/V9yzb7SDqZ — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 28, 2025