PRVA ŽRTVA KATAKLIZME U ŠPANIJI: Bujica nosi sve pred sobom, izdata nova upozorenja (FOTO, VIDEO)

01.03.2025#Spain #flood #Cartagena #football #Storm

Flooding in Cartagena, province of Murcia. The storm also forced the Murcia region Football and Basketball Federation to suspend matches scheduled in the Campo de Cartagena and the Guadalajara region. pic.twitter.com/B3H8NSfJH2 — Climate Review (@ClimateRe50366) March 1, 2025