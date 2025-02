UZBUNA U UKRAJINI: Dron oštetio sklonište od radijacije nuklearke u Černobilju, hitno se oglasio Zelenski (VIDEO)

‼️ BREAKING: Russian attack drone strikes Chernobyl nuclear plant – Zelenskyy



"A Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the protective shelter covering the ruined 4th reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant last night.



This shelter was built by Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/2WCXyZXEjp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 14, 2025