VELIKI NAPAD RUSKIH TRUPA NA ZAPOROŽJE: U eksplozijama ranjeno 16 ljudi i dvomesečna beba - Ima mrtvih (VIDEO)

❗️In the morning, Russian scum hit Zaporozhye with ballistics exclusively on the residential sector. 15 civilians were injured, five in serious condition, one died, and a 2-month-old child was injured. The usual manic Russian terror. pic.twitter.com/PlvNYJqCNh — Aleksandr Kukalov/Aleksandr Kukalov⚓️⛵️ (@AleksKukalov) January 23, 2025