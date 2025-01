NOVI DETALJI RAZORNOG ZEMLJOTRESA NA TIBETU: Broj povređenih raste - treći dan potrage za preživelima

A 7.1-magnitude #earthquake in Tibet killed 32, collapsing over 1,000 homes and triggering fears of avalanches. This disaster, felt in Nepal, highlights the CCP's unchecked mining and damming in Tibet, which destabilize the fragile ecosystem and worsen natural disasters. #Tibet pic.twitter.com/SZoIhifCDx — Tibetan Flora & Fauna (@PlantsTibetan) January 7, 2025