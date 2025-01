PREVARE, PREVARA I RATNI REKET: Zapad je Ukrajinu pretvorio u leglo korupcije

❌ RUSSIA CEASES GAS SUPPLY THROUGH UKRAINE AS OF 8:00 MOSCOW TIME ON JANUARY 1 – GAZPROM



Gazprom announced that it no longer has the technical or legal ability to transit gas through Ukraine following the expiration of the five-year contract.



With this development, the Balkan… pic.twitter.com/AdxKlWMzfM — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 1, 2025