SEVERNA KOREJA ISPALILA RAKETU I OBORILA REKORD: Može da leti preko 1.000 km, Amerika i još dve zemlje hitno reagovale

❗️ BREAKING



🇰🇵 NORTH KOREA LAUNCHED AN ALLEGED ICBM TOWARDS JAPAN



According to Japan's defense minister, the missile, with a range of 1,000 km, soared to an altitude of 7,000 km, and flew for 86 minutes, marking it as the largest ever launched by the DPRK. pic.twitter.com/il76RSgLhl — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 31, 2024