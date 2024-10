PUTINU U POMOĆ STIŽE NAJELITNIJA VOJSKA: Šta je "Olujni korpus", jedna od najmoćnijih specijalnih jedinica na svetu

🇰🇵 North Korean troops have been stationed 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, reports FT.



Journalists claim the North Koreans arrived in Russia's Kursk region on October 28. They are part of the elite 11th Corps of the North Korean Army, known as the "Storm Corps."… pic.twitter.com/75T9H4PK58 — UATV English (@UATV_en) October 30, 2024