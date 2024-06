OTKRIVENA PRVA META UKRAJINSKIH F-16: Britanski mediji tipuju na jednu oblast (VIDEO)

In a surprise statement moments ago, the Swedish government confirmed that it will supply Ukraine with a pair of Saab 340 early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft (ASC 890).



The delivery timeline is unknown, but will be a massive capability boost for the Ukrainian Air Force. pic.twitter.com/SEzObw6gWx — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 29, 2024