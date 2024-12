DA LI CREVIMA MODERNOG ČOVEKA MOŽE POMOĆI ČUVENI ANTIČKI LEK: Šta su naučnici otkrili (FOTO)

An ancient medicine has been resurrected and shown to have uniquely positive results on the gut biome (of rats) in tests. Lemnian Earth were typically clay tablets mixed with something, I suspect animal blood (to keep the beneficial microbiota alive). https://t.co/gzr1OhvhtI pic.twitter.com/1AxD3d82OX — Wrath Of Gnon (@wrathofgnon) December 19, 2024